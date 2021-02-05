The Weeknd ‘wouldn’t bet’ on Super Bowl special guests

The Weeknd “wouldn’t bet” on there being any special guests when he headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker has confirmed he won’t be joined on stage by any other stars as he performs when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Speaking to the NFL network, he insisted there wouldn’t be any surprise guests popping up, sharing: “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors. I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it into the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah, there’s no special guests.”

And the 30-year-old singer has teased a few details about Sunday’s performance.

He told reporters: “Due to the COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built a stage within the stadium. We’re also using the field as well, but we wanted to do something that we’ve done before. I’m not going to tell you anything else because you’ll have to watch on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd — who is following in the footsteps of stars like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez — previously admitted he was “humbled” to get the coveted performance slot.

He said: “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Whilst Jay-Z — who is tasked by the NFL with advising on musical events — praised The Weeknd for his “soulful uniqueness,” which he hopes will bring an “extraordinary performance” to the Super Bowl.

He said in a press release at the time: “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”