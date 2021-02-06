Hip-hop artist ASAP Twelvyy says his music is a blend of style and substance

Hip-hop artist A$AP Twelvyy, who grew up in the Castle Hill neighborhood in Bronx, New York, says his work is a blend of style and substance. As a member of A$AP Mob during the group’s rise to fame, in 2015 he established his own independent music label and clothing brand, “Last Year Being Broke(n) Records.” With his newly released single “Little After Sunset” A$AP Twelve sat down with rolling out’s Romeo International in an interview to share what enabled him to overcome the challenges and struggles he faced.

What does it take to be iconic?

To be iconic you have to continue to create defining moments not only for yourself, but [also] for the world. Not only am I a part of a historic collective, but I have given life to brands bigger than my own. You gotta change the way people eat, think, live and carry themselves. Every day, from knowledge to fashion, I style the conscious of my people. I give lessons. I put on for my city like no other, each and every time.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

If I could change one thing about the world, it would be the access to knowledge. Coming from where I’m from, certain knowledge was limited. For example, learning how to feed yourself, financial literacy, health, love, family. So many God-given rights taken away from us due to our area code[s]. The kid in Beverly Hills has more doors opening than the kid in Castle Hill. We have to change that.

What affirmations do you say to yourself daily?

Every day, I repeat to myself a self-made mantra: “Last year being broke, first year being rich!” It keeps me fired up for my daily missions and endeavors. Also, it’s the reason why I can push my music and brand. It’s bigger than me. It’s life-changing. Just this morning, I [saw] a kid with LYBB [I love you baby] tatted on him. It’s bigger than me.