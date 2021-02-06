PR pro Christal Jordan aims to empower Black women through new book

Christal Jordan is a journalist, publicist, and award-winning author. A public relations and media expert, Jordan is the CEO of Enchanted Branding and Publications, a premiere entertainment company based in Atlanta. She is the author of the 2006 thriller-romance novel Under the Cherry Moon, as well as the 2020 self-help book How to Win when S— Happens. In both books, Jordan declares that her goal is to “help young women overcome the obstacles that lay in the way of success.”

Rolling out sat down with Jordan to discuss the importance of supporting young, Black women through literature.

Your first book, Under the Cherry Moon, details the story of a young Black woman coping with the absence of a father figure. What motivated you to write this story and who did you hope it would reach?

My first book was in a lot of ways, therapeutic in nature. It helped me get through dealing with the absence of my own father, and I wanted to address through writing the impact that fathers can have on daughters and that men can have on women. I really wanted to get that message out that fathers are extremely important in their children’s lives. So, it was a book for both young women and older men as well.

Your next book, How to Win When S— Happens, seems to have a larger scope in its intended audience. What accounted for this shift?

The second book became bigger than just women. It was birthed during the pandemic, and everybody needed to feel a sense of focus and direction. But when I held workshops on the book, I definitely focused on women because the struggle of being a Black woman is the struggle that I can relate to. I think you can help other people and other communities better when you understand the struggle within yourself.

Can you name three Black women who shaped your journey into becoming the person you are today?

The first, I think, would have to be my mother. She’s the strongest woman — the strongest person I know. My mother reminds me of a quote by Malcolm X, “by any means necessary,” because she provided by any means necessary. The second, I’d say, is Cicely Tyson. Two years ago, I interviewed her and she imparted to me the wisdom of self-love and I don’t think I’ll ever forget what she said to me. And then also Ava DuVernay, because I admire her tenacity to share a message that she feels is important.