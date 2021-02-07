Diddy sues Sean John for $25M

Diddy doesn’t play about his Benjamins and has filed a $25 million lawsuit against Sean John Clothing. Diddy is accusing Global Brands Group USA and his former apparel company of falsely attributing a quote to him to promote a new clothing line.

For those wondering, the Bad Boy boss launched Sean John Clothing in 1998 and later sold the brand to Global Brands Group in 2016.

According to All Hip Hop, the lawsuit was filed on Thursday, Feb. 4 in New York and states that Sean John created a new collaborative line with women’s clothing retailer Missguided and illegally used Diddy’s image, likeness, and persona without his consent. Combs denies ever endorsing the line and claims he never gave Sean John, Missguided and GBG permission to use his name.

“The SJ/Missguided Agreement was entered into without Mr. Combs’s knowledge, approval, or consent,” the lawsuit reads. “And Mr. Combs has never endorsed the GBG Collection, which is branded ‘sean john x missguided’ and ‘Sean John x Missguided.’ Mr. Combs has neither granted Defendants the right to use his name, image, likeness, or persona in conjunction with the GBG Collection, nor has he agreed to make a public statement or appearance in support of the GBG Collection.”

