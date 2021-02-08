Ciara proud of Russell Wilson being named ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year’

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named the 2020 “Walter Payton Man of the Year” on Saturday, Feb. 6 during the Super Bowl LV festivities. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is given to a player who demonstrates “outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it,” according to the NFL.

R&B songstress Ciara was by her husband’s side during the ceremony and sent a special tribute to Wilson on Instagram. The “Goodies” singer wrote, “You’re the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart. It’s one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I’m so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others!

“Proud to call you my Husband. Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family,” she added. “I love you so much @DangeRussWilson! Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Babe! You really are That Man!”

Since his rookie year in Seattle in 2012, Wilson has visited children suffering from cancer every Tuesday. He also established the Why Not You Foundation in 2014 to empower kids through educational opportunities and food sharing programs.

