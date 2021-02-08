Funkmaster Flex says Drake, Kanye and LL Cool J also got liposuction

Funkmaster Flex had his hood pass unceremoniously revoked by many urbanites when he detailed his controversial liposuction journey via his social media accounts.

After being universally lambasted for quick-fix weight-loss procedure, Flex now claims the only way he knew this process was available was because some of the biggest names in hip-hop showed him the blueprint through their example.

The 52-year-old disc jockey, rapper, record producer, actor, and host on New York City’s Hot 97 radio station, who was born Aston George Taylor Jr., told Gilli Da Kid and Wallo’s Million on their “Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that Drake, Kanye West and LL Cool J have already undergone lipo.

“I went public with it just because I thought everyone did,” he said as he mounted his passionate defense. He even proffered the excuse that he was cajoled into getting the procedure by several professional athletes, though he declined to get into the specifics of who and when.

“Now, I can’t say I seen [sic], but I can say, you know, I did, [know that], Drake and Kanye and LL (Cool J) and people like that, that’s what they were doing,” Flex added. “When I called and I got in touch with the guy who did it for me, I was recommended because current football players and current boxers go to him.”

LL Cool J, aka James Todd Smith, 53, and Aubrey Drake Graham, 34, have yet to confirm nor validate the rumors, though the word about Drake doing this has been swirling for years.

Kanye, on the other hand, boldly admitted that he did it, and even provided justification for it, according to Bossip.

“I didn’t want y’all to call me fat, so I got liposuction,” Ye said, referencing how he observed his brother-in-law, Rob Kardashian, getting maligned and vilified for famously gaining a substantial amount of weight several years back.

