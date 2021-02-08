PJ Morton named 1st artist in residence at Dillard University

Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is giving back in a huge away to his native New Orleans and just announced that he will be the first artist in residence at Dillard University.

Morton, who is a solo performer and the keyboard player for the group Maroon 5, will teach master classes in songwriting, music publishing, studio production and talent management during the academic year.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Dillard University. As both an HBCU graduate and a New Orleanian, it’s very important for me to pass on any and everything I can to educate and inspire,” Morton said in the statement.

Dillard’s artist in residence program will be housed in its historic Samuel DuBois Cook Performing Arts Center. Students will also have the opportunity to gain professional work experience with the musician and his team through internships in merchandising, studio production, management and videography.

Cortheal Clark, chair for the School of Humanities said in a statement, “This residency brings the best and one of the most influential artists in the music industry to Dillard University. The conceptual and musical sophistication of PJ Morton’s work, as well as his commitment to social responsibility, will have a profound impact on our students.”

Besides the master classes, Dillard students will also have the opportunity to compete against one another in a talent showcase during the spring 2021 semester. The winner will have a single produced by the artist’s label, Morton Records.

Morton’s most recent project, Gospel According to PJ, is also up for a Grammy this year and has been nominated for Best Gospel Album. The project, which also features collaborations with Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams, is nominated for two NAACP Image Awards as well.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be held on March 14 and the NAACP Image Awards will air on BET on March 27.