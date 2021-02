Tika Sumpter is excited to show how her character, Alicia Johnson, on ABC’s comedy series “Mixed-ish” is evolving into a boss this season. With Alicia now working as a partner at her father-in-law’s law firm, the entire Johnson household prepares itself for a shift in their routine. Speaking to rolling out, Sumpter explains how her character isn’t the only one who’s going to boss up this season.