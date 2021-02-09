Dr. Ebonie Vincent emphasizes the importance of foot health on HealthIQ

o-star

of

the value of maintaining your mental health during a pandemic

Dr. Ebonie Vincent, board certified podiatrist and cthe hit TLC network seriesstopped by rolling out’s HealthIQ to talk about season two of the series, her journey into podiatry, and how she’s educating Black and Brown communities on the importance of foot health. Dr. Vincent also goes into detail about how foot health impacts our overall health and discussesand more.