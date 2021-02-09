Dr. Ebonie Vincent, board certified podiatrist and co-star of the hit TLC network series “My Feet Are Killing Me” stopped by rolling out’s HealthIQ to talk about season two of the series, her journey into podiatry, and how she’s educating Black and Brown communities on the importance of foot health. Dr. Vincent also goes into detail about how foot health impacts our overall health and discusses the value of maintaining your mental health during a pandemic and more.
Dr. Ebonie Vincent emphasizes the importance of foot health on HealthIQ
February 9, 2021