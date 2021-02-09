Dr. Eva Beaulieu addresses COVID-19 in at-risk communities

Dr. Eva Beaulieu is an internist at Piedmont Henry Hospital 30 miles south of Atlanta. She recently sat down with Munson Steed, CEO of rolling out to discuss COVID-19 in at-risk communities for rolling out’s weekly program, Health IQ. They conversed about how to combat and protect oneself against the deadly virus and why certain communities are more at-risk for contracting COVID-19 than others. Click play to view the interview in its entirety.