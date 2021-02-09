 Skip to content

Dr. Eva Beaulieu is an internist at Piedmont Henry Hospital 30 miles south of Atlanta. She recently sat down with Munson Steed, CEO of rolling out to discuss COVID-19 in at-risk communities for rolling out’s weekly program, Health IQ. They conversed about how to combat and protect oneself against the deadly virus and why certain communities are more at-risk for contracting COVID-19 than others. Click play to view the interview in its entirety.

Dr. Eva Beaulieu addresses COVID-19 in at-risk communities

February 9, 2021

Richard ‘The Rev’ Hartley shares why family values still count today

Chef Claudy Pierre discusses importance of soup joumou, feeding his community

RO exclusive: The best hip-hop albums of 2020

DrummaBoy Fresh makes history with Jeezy vs Gucci Man Verzuz battle

Remy Martin and artist 6lack celebrate music culture with ‘Grounds Melody’

Alycia Pascaul-Pena

Actress Alycia Pascual-Peña changing complexion of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

Nicholas Pinnock & Joy Bryant

Nicholas Pinnock and Joy Bryant usher in new chapter on ABC’s ‘For Life’

50 Cent explains

50 Cent explains his approach to storytelling on ABC legal drama ‘For Life’

Director Mark Tonderai praises Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine in ‘Spell’

’85 South’ takes the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards on a ride you won’t forget

Porsha Monique

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique