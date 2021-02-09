Marshawn Lynch launches new cannabis company Dodi Blunts

Star running back Marshawn Lynch has entered the cannabis industry with his new company, Dodi Blunts. Adding a twist to the game, the company’s first product is called 24K Blunts, a pre-rolled organically grown Zkittles marijuana strain infused with diamonds curated by Lynch and his friends.

24K will be on sale in more than 24 Bay Area dispensaries on March 21 and the “mini-cigars” come rolled in a palm leaf wrapper.

Speaking on the origin of his company’s name, Lynch said in a statement, “In Oakland, we like to flip and twist s— into our own words. We basically create our own language. There’s ‘that stunk’ or that ‘Ooh-wee’ or summa that ‘good-good’—you know all types of names that they can call the tree, marijuana. Me and my cousins was f——g around and muthaf—- pull up like… You got some of that dodi? And from then it’s been dodi for me.”

According to Forbes, the company is expected to gross over $10 million in sales during its first year. Despite the projected payout, Lynch has never been about the money. Portions of the proceeds will be used to help free prisoners from jail for non-violent drug offenses.

The company has a statement on its website that also reads, “We are devoted to getting social equity ‘right’ and creating opportunities that The War on Drugs annihilated for Black and Brown people. Especially in Oaktown. To do this we are partnering with the Last Prisoner Project here in the Bay Area. The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform.

“Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. We will work together to raise money, build awareness and drive significant, lasting change.”

Besides helping expunge cannabis records, the organization also raises money and awareness for local causes and they support local arts and culture in underprivileged communities.

You can find out more about Lynch’s elevation strain at www.dodiblunts.com.