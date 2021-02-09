‘The Best Man’ returning as a television series

Malcolm D. Lee’s hit film The Best Man will be making its third installment run, but this time as a limited television series on the streaming service Peacock. The original debuted in 1999, followed by its sequel The Best Man Holiday in 2013.

Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau are all returning to the series and have signed enormous seven-figure deals according to Deadline. Unfortunately, Monica Calhoun won’t be returning since her character died in the second installment.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, has ordered 10-episodes of the limited dramedy. The new series will center around “Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

Lee told Deadline about the reboot, “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

Former “Insecure” executive producer, Dayna Lynne North, has was brought in as a writer and producer on “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” She spoke with Deadline as well explaining the film’s impact on a generation.

She added, “The Best Man films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day. I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock.”

The wait will soon be over too as “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is expected to begin shooting in September 2021.