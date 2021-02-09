Tuskegee alumna and veterinarian Dr. Autumn M. Madden knows her worth

Rolling out recently spoke with veterinarian Dr. Autumn M. Madden, a 2016 graduate of the Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine who works at the Adams Morgan Animal Hospital in her hometown of Washington, D.C. Not only does she care for animals at work, but she also shares her home with four of her own: a greyhound named Theo and three cats — Wednesday, Shai and Wendy.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

As a Black woman, my superpower is perseverance. My journey to get to where I am today has not been easy. I have had to overcome stereotypes, hardships and many other obstacles along my journey.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

If I had the opportunity to give myself a piece of encouragement, I would tell myself, “ Yes, you are exactly where you should be, and you will get to where you want to be. Don’t stop. Don’t doubt yourself. Don’t sell your accomplishments short. You are where you belong.”

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities? ​

It is important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities to give voice to problems and solutions in underrepresented communities in addition to inspiring young women and girls because they can do it, too.

