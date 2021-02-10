Lauren London addresses pregnancy rumors

Rumors have swirled for the past week that actress Lauren London is expecting a child.

London was the longtime girlfriend of rapper Nipsey Hussle, the celebrated businessman, humanitarian and philanthropist who was killed on March 31, 2019.

But “The Game” and “Games People Play” actress stormed onto her Twitter account and quickly squelched the rumor.

“Woke up to some straight bull—-. Rumors! Lies! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant,” London, 36, tweeted on Wednesday, Feb. 10. She has not returned multiple media inquiries for an official comment, according to Page Six.

The rumors began after one of Southern California’s weekly Black publications, The Los Angeles Sentinel, ran an article claiming that London was pregnant and was finalizing the details for a baby shower.

London is the mother of two sons, Cameron Carter 11, whom she had with former boyfriend Lil Wayne and 4-year-old son Kross Asghedom whom she had with Hussle.

This is not the first time that London was rumored to have been with another man since Nipsey Hussle’s death two years ago. In 2020, some fans believed that she was linked to music mogul Diddy. But she quickly doused those flame with this tweet: “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

Later on Instagram, London added “I’m all love and peace but never forget … I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code.”