Isiah Thomas invests $3 million in cannabis company

Retired NBA superstar and champion Isiah Thomas has just jumped knee-deep in the marijuana industry. The former Detroit Piston has invested $3 million into One World Pharma, a United States-based fully licensed hemp and cannabis ingredient producer based in Columbia.

The NBA Hall of Famer was named CEO of One World Pharma last June and with the investment, he’s now one of the largest minority business owners in the Pan-American cannabis zone. The handful of other minority owners includes fellow retired NBA ballers Al Harrington and John Salley, as well as rappers B-Real of Cypress Hill and chronic flowing lyricist Berner.

Thomas said in a statement, “After extensive analysis of Colombia, the world market and these most recent developments at the company, I passionately believe there is a tremendous opportunity to build a world class, valuable, environmentally and socially conscious company that is a significant player in the global cannabis and industrial hemp industries. There are few, if any, reliable, industrial scale, global supply chain companies in this space and we intend to be one. I am pleased to initiate this next chapter of growth.”

One World secured the funds through Thomas’ holding company, Isiah International. The company will complete the new funding round in six $500.000 monthly tranches over the next six months. The investment will be used for One World Pharma to build a THC and CBD extraction facility in Colombia and subsidize future growth.

Dr. Kenneth Perego, OWP’s Executive Chairman, further commented in a statement on Thomas’ business prowess, adding, “We could not be more thrilled. When Isiah Thomas assumed the role of CEO he lent us his good name and his world-renowned leadership and business acumen. Today, he provides the funding for the Company to truly execute on its plan to become a leading international supplier of the finest cannabis ingredients.”

Isiah International is also wholly owned by the basketball legend and has a vast range of investments and businesses in its portfolio, including his Cheurlin champagne brand and his CBD oil company VESL Oils.