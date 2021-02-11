Megan Thee Stallion named global ambassador of Black hair care company

Megan Thee Stallion is stepping into the hair care industry and has been named the first-ever global ambassador of hair company Mielle Organics. The Black-owned natural hair care company has been around since 2014 and the brand specializes in products formulated to support hair growth, stronger hair and more.

“I’m excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women-led,” the “Savage” rapper said about her newest venture in a statement. “It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

Mielle Organics plans to develop a series of innovative campaigns using Megan Thee Stallion to connect new and existing clients to their products and philanthropic mission.

“Mielle has seen phenomenal growth in many key categories, and the addition of Megan Thee Stallion as our global ambassador will further fuel our continued expansion and reshape the beauty industry,” Monique Rodriguez, the hair company’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the leading female rapper to realize our global trajectory and to pursue new avenues of engagement that will bring new customers to our products.”

Besides being the brand ambassador, Megan told her fans she really uses the products and invited them to follow her daily hair regimens.

She further revealed on Instagram, “Real HEALTHY GIRL s—. sooo y’all know I’m on a overall health journey and I’ve been pretty up close and personal with my day to day routines ! I asked the hotties to tag me in some black owned hair care products I could use for my natural hair and I’m excited to announce I’m going on my natural hair journey with @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo. Comment some things you wanna see during my #hotgirlhairjourney #mielleorganics.”

For more information on the hair growth products, go to www.mielleorganics.com.