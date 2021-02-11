Method Man explains how outside factors contributed to Snoop and Eminem’s beef

Snoop and Eminem have put their brotherly tiff behind them, but Method Man recently sat down with Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” podcast and discussed the recent beef and the sensitive side of rappers.

As previously reported, Em took a shot at Snoop on the track “Zeus” after the West Coast MC told The Breakfast Club he could live without the Detroit rapper’s music. Meth explained that certain remarks can be taken differently depending on the atmosphere where it was stated.

“In a room with just us in it, when we boys, we say s— like that to each other,” said Tical. “I don’t f— with your s—.’ And it’s not taken in any way. But when it’s in a public forum, it takes on a whole different light… I can sit here and tell my best friend ‘Joey, shut the f— up Joey.’ When it’s just me and him, he won’t take it no type of way. But when we in a room full of mother——s, now it takes on a whole other light.”

Meth also explained that the Shady MC is the type to say things in private but not on a public forum, whereas Snoop has grown so large that he doesn’t take that into consideration anymore.

The Wu-Tang lyricist then added, “I’m pretty sure Em heard verses from Snoop where he was like ‘that s–t was garbage.’ He could tell Snoop that, but Em is the type of person who would only tell Snoop that in a safe space because he understands the ramifications of making that public.

“Snoop on the other hand, he’s not even a rapper no more. He’s beyond superstar. Everything he does is public forum, you gotta take it with a grain of salt. One time I said Snoop was the worst rapper/actor I ever seen. Next time I seen Snoop, it wasn’t nothing! The n—a could have given two f—s cause he got the check already!”

Thankfully Dr. Dre’s protégés didn’t let the dispute get out of hand and the two are on good terms once again. Check the interview with Meth on “My Expert Opinion” on the following page as he details how more rap beefs could be avoided.