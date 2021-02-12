 Skip to content

Meagan Good and La’Myia Good sat down with rolling out to discuss their new Lifetime movie, Death Saved My Life. Meagan, who also serves as the film’s executive producer, plays the lead alongside Chiké Okonkwo (“Being Mary Jane”), and the two real-life sisters play siblings in the made-for-TV thriller that reintroduces La’Myia to the masses. Death Saved My Life airs on Lifetime Saturday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. EST.

Meagan and La’Myia Good play familiar roles in original Lifetime thriller

February 12, 2021

Richard ‘The Rev’ Hartley shares why family values still count today

Chef Claudy Pierre discusses importance of soup joumou, feeding his community

RO exclusive: The best hip-hop albums of 2020

DrummaBoy Fresh makes history with Jeezy vs Gucci Man Verzuz battle

Remy Martin and artist 6lack celebrate music culture with ‘Grounds Melody’

Alycia Pascaul-Pena

Actress Alycia Pascual-Peña changing complexion of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

Nicholas Pinnock & Joy Bryant

Nicholas Pinnock and Joy Bryant usher in new chapter on ABC’s ‘For Life’

50 Cent explains

50 Cent explains his approach to storytelling on ABC legal drama ‘For Life’

Director Mark Tonderai praises Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine in ‘Spell’

’85 South’ takes the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards on a ride you won’t forget

N. Ali Early

I like to describe myself as a pen pro. I believe everything begins with the pen. To no fault of its own, this generation has turned in its pen for a keyboard, but the concept remains the same: Write from the heart… Write from the start.