Meagan Good and La’Myia Good sat down with rolling out to discuss their new Lifetime movie, Death Saved My Life. Meagan, who also serves as the film’s executive producer, plays the lead alongside Chiké Okonkwo (“Being Mary Jane”), and the two real-life sisters play siblings in the made-for-TV thriller that reintroduces La’Myia to the masses. Death Saved My Life airs on Lifetime Saturday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. EST.
Meagan and La’Myia Good play familiar roles in original Lifetime thriller
February 12, 2021