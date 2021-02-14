Marsai Martin and Jemele Hill to host Black ABC news series ‘Soul of a Nation’

Jemele Hill and Marsai Martin will be guest hosts on ABC’s new six-episode news series showcasing Black life in America called “Soul of a Nation.” Topics discussed will include spirituality, Black joy and activism in sports, as well as the death of George Floyd.

The episodes will feature reporting from ABC News anchors and correspondents T.J. Holmes, Sunny Hostin, Janai Norman, Steve Osunsami, Byron Pitts, Deborah Roberts and David Scott.

“We’re excited to expand enterprising Black storytelling and the celebration of Black culture beyond the month of February,” co-executive producer Eric Johnson said in a statement. “Viewers of all backgrounds, regardless of race, will be moved, educated and inspired by the broad range of stories and topics shared on this show.”

Co-executive producer Robe Imbriano added, “It’s time. ‘Soul of a Nation’ arrives as the country is eager for a show like this. The mix of intimate and insightful storytelling with performance will bring some serious joy.”

Guests will include Carmelo Anthony, Nick Cannon, Deon Cole, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Danny Glover, David Alan Grier, Wood Harris and Janaya Future Khan. Also featured will be Sylvia Obell, Chris Paul, John Ridley, Saweetie, Michael Yo and ESPN’s Lisa Salters and Maria Taylor.

Every episode of the show will bridge the past, present and future through a variety of voices and experiences from athletes, entertainers, performers and screenwriters. The show will also take a look at some of TikTok’s “most influential” young Black content creators and will explore the Afrofuturism movement.

“Soul of a Nation” premieres March 2 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC and will be available on Hulu the following day.

Marsai Martin is nominated for a 2021 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy series. The award show will air live on March 27 on BET.