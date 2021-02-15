CyHi the Prynce nearly killed in Atlanta interstate shooting (photos)

Atlanta rapper CyHi the Prynce recently had a close encounter with death and revealed on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 14 that his car was shot at multiple times. Calling it a possible case of mistaken identity, the shootout caused his vehicle to flip over.

“Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there’s no love here anymore. a couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life… somebody tried to gun me down on the highway. I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adamant about taking me off this Earth.

“They were shooting at me while I was driving and even after my car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree, they came back and shot the car up some more. At this point I don’t know if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger but I haven’t been in the streets in over a decade. I just want to know why and if there is anything I can do to fix the issue. I was born and raised in Atlanta, and I have tremendous love for my city … but it’s chaotic out here. I’m trying my best to keep a level head, but when you don’t know who is after you it’s hard to wrap your mind around it and not be paranoid,” CyHi shared in the post.

The “Nu Africa” MC also explained that he didn’t hold any malice toward the shooters but wants to meet with unnamed leaders to bring about peace in his city.

Thankfully, CyHi is fine and hopefully Atlanta's streets can find peace.