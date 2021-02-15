Kodak Black sets up $100K scholarship for Parkland shooting victims (video)

Rapper Kodak Black made a momentous gesture to honor the victims of the Parkland mass shooting victims in South Florida.

Black, 24, announced the establishment of a $100,000 scholarship in the name of Meadow Pollack during a touching memorial commemorating the third anniversary of 17 students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Pollack, who was slain during the shooting, had previously named Black as her favorite artist.

About 100 people were in attendance at the poignant ceremony, including the mayor and other prominent town officials, according to TMZ.

The “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper will set up the Pollack collegiate scholarship at the Nova Southeastern University Law School for students who study criminal justice reform. Making the gesture extra special is the fact that Pollack’s surviving brother, Hunter, is currently attending the school. Hunter Pollack was in attendance and, as seen in the video below, hugged Black following the rapper’s heartfelt speech announcing the scholarship.

In the video, Hunter Pollack and Kodak walk up together to a table to light a candle to honor Pollack’s sister and the 16 other victims.

Black appears to have experienced an epiphany regarding his previously reckless and often lawless behavior while he was languishing way in prison. It is clear that the native Floridian is determined to make the most of a second chance after having his sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump in January 2021.