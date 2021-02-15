Nicki Minaj’s father killed in New York

The father of superstar rapper Nicki Minaj was killed in a hit-and-run accident in suburban New York over the weekend, the media has reported. He was 64.

Robert Maraj was reportedly walking along a road in Long Island in Nassau County, about 50 miles east of Manhattan, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 6:15 p.m. The Nassau County Police Department said in a statement that Maraj was “was struck by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the accident,” CNN reports.

The driver remains at large.

Maraj was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries. No outlet has specified the exact day or time but news of Maraj’s death was reported on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

via Facebook uma tia de Nicki Minaj publicou que Robert Maraj (Pai de Nicki ) veio a Falecer , as informações ainda não foram confirmadas ! esperamos que Deus posso conforta o coração da Nicki e sua Família nesse momento 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/UMA1iNproj — Rick Maraj (@HomoMrs) February 14, 2021

The Nassau County Police Department is actively investigating the homicide. They are requesting the public’s assistance in coming forth with any information that might help solve this crime.

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Miraj in the Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago, has not spoken publicly about her father’s death. The rapper’s representative, however, has confirmed Maraj’s death to the media while declining further comment.