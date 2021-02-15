Toyota Donates Winter Boots and Socks to Chicago Area Homeless Families

Even though the Chicago Auto Show has shifted from winter to spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Toyota continued its commitment to support local families facing homelessness by donating winter boots and socks to help shield families from the cold through its “Walk In My Boots” community outreach program. On Saturday, February 13, 2021, over 200 residents of The Salvation Army Evangeline Booth Lodge, a family homeless shelter in Chicago, received winter boots guaranteed to weather harsh conditions and Smartwool hiking socks that keep feet warm and dry. In addition, Toyota donated $15,000 to The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division enabling them to continue to provide support for families in times of crisis. The event is usually held during the auto show in Chicago.

“At Toyota, we’re more than just a car company that builds great cars and trucks,” said Alva Adams Mason, senior director, Multicultural Business Alliance and Strategy, and Multicultural Dealer Relations, Toyota Motor North America. “We care about the communities in which we live, work and play. The COVID-19 environment has been extremely hard on families in need, and we hope that our donation of winter boots and socks will help to enrich their lives…one step at a time in these times of crises. We also want the work that is being done at The Salvation Army Evangeline Booth Lodge to continue for years to come.”

The boots and socks came in handy for many homeless residents as snow and record low temperatures fell upon the Chicago area this week. People experiencing homelessness have a much higher risk than the general population of developing winter exposure-related conditions such as hypothermia and frostbite. While many programs offer winter coat and hat giveaways, a person’s feet are often left exposed. Homeless and low-income families frequently use local forms of transportation like taking the bus or walking in harsh elements. With this donation, many families will be protected from the cold.

Continue reading on the next page.