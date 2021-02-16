Black film critics to honor Mariah Carey, George C. Wolfe and Stacey Abrams

Singer Mariah Carey, politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, director George C. Wolfe and Netflix will be the special achievement honorees at this year’s 12th annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards.

The AAFCA’s special achievement honors are presented to salute the excellence of a body of work and recognize noteworthy contributions in any given year.

AAFCA CEO and President Gil Robertson told Variety that this year’s honorees are “very intentional in wanting to utilize their talents for good, for information and with the intention to uplift and empower.”

Carey will receive the Innovator Award for her storied career which was further highlighted last year with the release of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey and her “Magical Christmas Special” on Apple TV Plus. “She’s also presented opportunities behind the camera for a lot of Black technicians and creatives,” Robertson said. “It’s all about being able to open the door for others, and she’s certainly done that and provided job opportunities to Black crews and other Black creators.”

Wolfe will earn the Salute to Excellence award for his directorial storytelling in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Robertson applauded the Tony-winning director for his visionary work on stage and screen. “For many actors, their pathway to success begins in the theater, and Mr. Wolfe has certainly been a part of the development process for a lot of big names that we know today in the TV and film space,” he said. “He’s such a brilliant man and director — from ‘Lackawanna Blues’ to ‘Angels in America’ to what he did with ‘Ma Rainey’ — telling stories that reflect in it to a great degree our history in this country as Black people.”

Netflix will be honored for its leadership in the innovative streaming service genre and playing a huge role in helping people maintain their sanity during the pandemic. Abrams’ co-produced documentary, “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” set the tone for where the country should be going.

“Flipping Georgia was nothing short of a miracle, truly,” Robertson also told Variety. “Stacey Abrams, while she’s just one of the subjects, certainly she’s the primary voice throughout the doc — and just a wonder woman. Especially now, given the challenges from the Capitol Hill incident to the last four years of the Trump administration, to recognize how democracy really should work is something that I think is critical and essential. Filmmakers Lisa Cortés and Liz Garbus [and Abrams] just did a spectacular job in creating a story that should be a must-watch for every American.”

The complete list of nominations for the 12th annual AAFCA awards will be announced on March 8, and the ceremony will be held on April 7.