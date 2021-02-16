Dr. Artika R. Tyner shares the importance of Black children’s books
Dr. Artika R. Tyner, also known as “Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire,” is a passionate educator, an award-winning author, civil rights attorney, sought-after speaker, and an advocate for justice committed to helping children discover their leadership potential. She is the founder of leadership People Growing Justice Press and Bookstore. Tyner stopped by the AM Wake-Up Call to discuss the importance of Black children’s books within the community.