Dr. Olajide Williams is the founder and board chair of Hip Hop Public Health, an internationally recognized organization that works with iconic hip-hop influencers to use the power of music to create and implement multimedia health promotion programs and resources to improve community health literacy and inspire behavior change among young people of color. He stopped by the AM Wake-Up Call to share his Health IQ on rolling out.
Dr. Olajide Williams promotes his Health IQ segment on AM Wake-Up Call
February 16, 2021