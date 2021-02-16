 Skip to content

Dr. Olajide Williams is the founder and board chair of Hip Hop Public Health, an internationally recognized organization that works with iconic hip-hop influencers to use the power of music to create and implement multimedia health promotion programs and resources to improve community health literacy and inspire behavior change among young people of color. He stopped by the AM Wake-Up Call to share his Health IQ on rolling out.

Dr. Olajide Williams promotes his Health IQ segment on AM Wake-Up Call

February 16, 2021

Kenyatta Victoria

My name is Kenyatta Coleman; I am a graduating senior mass media arts major concentrating in journalism at Clark Atlanta University. My mission is to show and prove that you can “Create Your Own Impact.”