Quality Control’s Pee Thomas helps mom who left kids at motel while she worked

It’s hard out in the world for single Black mothers but imagine being arrested for trying to provide for your children.

That’s what is happening with 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio. Bell was arrested last Thursday after police acted on a tip that her two daughters were left alone in a motel while she went to work at a local pizza restaurant.

Police found the two children, ages 10 and 2, alone after 6 p.m. The older child allegedly told police that her mom was at work and would be home by 10 p.m.

Bell has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and stated that she usually has someone check in on her children every hour while she is at work. She was released on bail and is due back in court in April. The kids are now in the custody of their father.

The young mother has received a lot of support since the story went viral and many people are coming to her defense while a GoFundMe account has been set up for the resilient woman.

One person who got wind of Bell’s struggle is Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas. The music executive, who’s behind the careers of the Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls and Lil Baby, saw the post on Instagram, and immediately identified with her plight.

He wrote, “Someone get me this young lady info. My mom used to have to do the same thing when we were young, not cause of abandonment issues, it’s because people can’t afford child care working at a pizza shop. She wasn’t hanging out at a club. She was at work.”

So far more than $55k has been raised with an initial ask of $5k. Thomas hasn’t revealed if he made contact yet but the contribution will probably be done in private.

Donations can be made on Bell and her children’s behalf at www.gofundme.com/f/help-shaina-bell-rebuild-her-childrens-life.