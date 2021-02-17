Singer Dejah Monae’ says her faith in herself is what fuels her music

New music artist Dejah Monae’ says she is ready to shatter the misconceptions about what women in the music industry can accomplish by not only being a singer-songwriter but also a businesswoman. From a young age, Monae’ said she felt connected to music. While singing in musical bands, school and church choirs, she also wrote poetry to help express her feelings. Monae’, who resides in Atlanta, recently released her first single, “Sex’d Up,” which is now streaming on all platforms.

How would you describe your sound?

Relaxing, soulful and centric. I feel my music is more so in the middle. I’m not an R&B, rap, jazz or country artist. I make music off how I feel and not based off a genre.

Which other singers’ music inspires you?

My style of music was inspired by legends such as India Arie, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, KEM, Tank, Keke Wyatt, Eric Bellinger, Usher and Ne-Yo.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

I am one with the universe. I tell myself that every morning to start my day.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I wouldn’t really change anything, to be honest. I love myself completely, and I accept my flaws and all.

Describe your personal brand.

Anything I do to help improve my business, its financial gain and also help motivate the people around me I consider a win. I could even become Dejah Monae’ the farmer and would still put forth the same energy to be the best at it.

