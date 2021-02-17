Tory Lanez roasted on social media after revealing massive hair loss (photos)

Tory Lanez might want to see about a gettting refund on his hair restoration procedure after it has been revealed that it is not working out. At all.

The disgraced rapper, songwriter and producer, whom most hip-hop fans believe injured Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles in July 2020, has failed to fix his follicle foibles and fans find it funny.

Worse, Lanez made a production of his procedure two years ago when he went on Big Boy TV show to discuss the upcoming process.

“It’s not Bosley, though … that’s when they slice your head and do all this weird s—. I didn’t do that. My s— is more so natural,” Lanez said in 2019.

“I met a doctor that does hair restoration — that is specifically for African American and Latino hair. So, basically, I was going away on my corners. They help me do the restoration.”

Well, it appears the process has not worked out.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, the photos of Lanez’s patchy hair at the N.O.R.E Celebrity Basketball Tournament in Miami went viral nationally, and fans gleefully grinded him into the pavement on YouTube and Twitter.

One YouTube observer said: “Dat boy tory got a toilet bowl seat on his head 😂,” while another commented, “Here’s what’s crazy… There was a barber right there on the court to save that boi life… Tory wildin 👴🏾😭😭.”

Tory Lanez hair look like he been in the electric chair about to die and then the warden ran in and stopped it at the last minute 😂😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/OntXtPYd2s — Doc 🦂 (@humble1025) February 17, 2021

Tory Lanez Hair Falling Off Like His Career…. pic.twitter.com/sTx9EVEDob — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) February 17, 2021

Tory Lanez gotta get a refund with his hair transplant … I low key think tyga set him up and gave him the wrong doctor. That patch in the middle of his head widening by the day. pic.twitter.com/us6qsK3gDF — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 14, 2021