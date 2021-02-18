Former NBA All-Star Chris Webber and partners launch $100M cannabis fund

Retired NBA All-Star Chris Webber has partnered his company, Webber Wellness, with Jason Wild and JW Asset Management, LLC (“JW”), to launch a $100 million private equity cannabis fund that will invest in companies led by entrepreneurs of color pursuing careers in the cannabis sector.

Webber Wellness and JW Asset Management will collaborate to invest in underrepresented entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry and provide them with an ecosystem of business resources that will facilitate research and development, cultivation, retail licensing, distribution, branding and marketing.

Wild is a former pharmacist and JW has been an active investor in the cannabis industry since 2014 with over $2 billion in assets under management, investing in numerous industry leaders spanning multi-state operators, technology and retail companies.

Webber told the Associated Press in a statement, “As our country moves closer to federal legalization, I believe it is more important than ever to empower the next generation of cannabis leaders in a tangible way. I’m thrilled to team up with Jason on this endeavor — he’s a visionary in this industry and understands the urgency of supporting minority business leaders in this space.

“It’s crucial that we diversify leadership within the cannabis industry and level the playing field for people from our communities. For far too long, minorities have been excessively punished and incarcerated for cannabis while others profited. Working with JW, we will equip underrepresented entrepreneurs with the financial resources and industry knowledge to build businesses and thrive.”

According to a report from Marijuana Business Daily, over 80% of cannabis businesses are owned by White people, while less than 10% are owned by Blacks and Hispanics. This partnership aims to address these racial disparities and provide entrepreneurs of color access to a burgeoning industry projected to reach $130 billion by 2024.

Wild also spoke on the fund to the AP adding, “The legal cannabis industry can only grow to its full potential when all stakeholders have a seat at the table, and I feel that it is my responsibility to play an active role in eliminating barriers to entry for individuals that have been disproportionately targeted by the War on Drugs. I look forward to partnering with Chris and his team to elevate talented entrepreneurs and build a more inclusive industry.”