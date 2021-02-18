Lupita Nyong’o’s children’s book ‘Sulwe’ to be adapted into an animated musical

Lupita Nyong’o bestselling children’s book, Sulwe, will be turned into an animated musical. The Oscar-winning actress has partnered with streaming powerhouse Netflix to bring the story to the screen as she champions for little Black girls in her writings.

Sulwe was released in 2019 to rave reviews and centers around a five-year-old girl whose name means “star” in Lupita’s native Kenyan language, Luo. Illustrated by Vashti Harrison, the children’s fantasy helps a young girl see the beauty in her dark skin after taking a magic trip.

The Black Panther star spoke on her latest film to Deadline, stating, “The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart. Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love.

“Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colorism, to have understanding and empathy, and an invitation for all who feel different and unseen to recognize their innate beauty and value. I am thrilled that the book is being adapted into an animated musical that we hope inspires children all around the world to celebrate their uniqueness.”

An audio version of Sulwe will be released on Feb. 23 as well and Lupita will voice all the characters.

She posted about the project on Instagram, writing, “When I wrote #Sulwe, I dreamed of reading the words for young readers across the globe, and now I get to do this with our new audiobook! As I recorded the voices for Sulwe, her family, Night and Day, it brought back sweet memories of reading aloud with my mother when I was a little girl. I can’t wait to share the story in this new way with all of you.”

Nyong’o also read Sulwe as part of Netflix’s Bookmarks last year. The live-action series on YouTube features prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. Check out Lupita reading her Black girl empowerment book on the next page.