Nicole Young claims Dr. Dre is letting his women sport her expensive duds

Dr. Dre‘s estranged wife, Nicole Young, has filed court documents claiming the legendary producer is allowing his new women to wear her shoes and other belongings she left behind.

Young claims to have seen the women in pictures on the internet and is worried that if she is not allowed access to the estranged couple’s Brentwood residence her belongings will either be damaged or stolen.

When Young left in April 2020, she says she did so with the “bare minimum,” according to documents obtained by TMZ. She further claims that she felt compelled to leave with the quickness because Dre was inebriated and yelling, “F— you. Get the f— out. Go to Malibu.”

Among the items left behind, Young includes designer and vintage handbags, couture clothing and 20 fur coats, the latter of which were left hanging comfortably in a “cedar and temperature-controlled” closet. Young frets that if Dre decides to move her things to a storage facility, or worse, her furs would suffer the consequences of not being in that closet.