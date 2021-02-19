 Skip to content

Lamont Cooper, CEO of Black Jockey Clothing, describes the legal challenge he faced from American clothing manufacturer Jockey International after launching his apparel company and the lessons he learned from that experience. In a recent rolling out interview, Cooper, who was joined by legal counsel Dayna C. Cooper of Cooper Legal, said, “It’s sad to say, but situations like this are typical for small business.”

 

Black Jockey Clothing CEO explains importance of knowing legal side of business

February 19, 2021

