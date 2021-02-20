Acclinate’s Tiffany Whitlow cures health care ills

Acclinate co-founder and chief development officer Tiffany Jordan-Whitlow is an innovator and entrepreneur with a combined 15 years’ experience in economic development, marketing, healthcare management and community engagement. The committed community and health care advocate is a lifelong learner dedicated to strengthening communities through diversity, equity, and inclusion.

While talking heads around the nation are involved in heated debates regarding the merits of minority participation in health care trials, Whitlow is taking groundbreaking action to ensure that minorities are represented in decisions regarding important health care initiatives. Whitlow’s operation addresses pressing community and health issues of the current day. Currently, she and the team at Acclinate are immersed in improving the numbers of Black and Brown people participating in clinical health trials to correct health disparities and inequalities in the health field.

Whitlow spoke with rolling out regarding Acclinate’s approach to righting health care wrongs and ensuring that the company is on point to address the needs of minority and undeserved communities of color.

What is your mission statement?

Acclinate’s mission is to increase health care inclusion through diversifying participation in genomic research and clinical trials.

My personal mission [is] as Mother Teresa said, “if I want to bring happiness to the world, I must remember to love my family first.

Please describe your leadership style.

I’m a hands-off leader. I like to hire people who can competently fill their roles with little input from me. That allows me to focus on my role in the company rather than putting out fires throughout the company. I don’t feel a need to micromanage. If I have to do that, then I may as well do the job myself. And that’s not how running and growing a business should work.

What three skills are critical for any future executive you hire for your organization?

He or she would need to be innovative, forward-thinking, and emotionally intelligent in regards to the fears, wants, and needs of the minority communities we serve.

How do you utilize technology to benefit your organization?

Technology is literally the driver of our brand. We use it to connect with other founders, identify and connect with partners, and to interact with our community on a regular basis. We use technology to serve and communicate with our clients. It allows us to perform better and more efficiently.

What books are you reading now?

Sell More Faster by Amos Schwartzfarb and The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

What is your favorite book?

My favorite book is Built Not Born by Tom Golisano.