Nick Cannon returns to Los Angeles radio station Power 106 morning show

Nick Cannon continues his return to the spotlight and has recently been reinstated as morning host of KPWR in Los Angeles, better known as Power 106.

Cannon took time off from the station last July after several remarks he made during a conversation with Public Enemy hip-hop statesmen Professor Griff on his YouTube show “Cannon’s Class,” were deemed anti-Semitic

The “Wild ‘N Out” star will also continue to host the Skyview Networks syndicated show “Nick Cannon Radio” as well. Both are part of the Meruelo Media Network.

“I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation,” Cannon said of his return in a statement to Deadline. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do – and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but [we] emerge better on the other side.”

With a self-titled daytime talk show coming later this year on Fox too, “The Masked Singer” host is almost back like he never left.

