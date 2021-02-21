Megan Thee Stallion confirms new boyfriend

Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she and her boyfriend are “Instagram Official.”

In one of the rare times that the self-anointed “Savage” has the high-school girl giggles and looks shy, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, 26, took to her Instagram live page to make the proclamation that she has found love with Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine as well as to defend him from criticisms.

“I didn’t like what they were trying to say about Pardi. ‘Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective. … That’s my boo and I really like him,” she told her 20 million followers, according to Rap Alert.

“I never said a hot girl can never have a boyfriend. Yeah, he’s my boyfriend,” she said of Pardi, 31, who was born Jordyn Kyle Lanier Thorpe in Newburgh, New York, a 70 miles north of the Big Apple.

Megan thee Stallion confirms her and Pardi are dating. pic.twitter.com/cxseFcTPpn — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) February 19, 2021

The Stallion was going to have to confirm or dismiss the rumors about the coupling after Pardi showed off a recent intimate Valentine’s Day outing where their dinner menu was titled “Pardi with a Hottie.” In the video that Pardi posted to his social media platforms, Thee Stallion exhibited the same giggly behavior when he was trying to take her to a luxury lunch.

Pardison Fontaine shares the Valentine’s Day he planed for Megan thee Stallion. 🥺 “Pardi With A Hottie” pic.twitter.com/o9w8LXlYsD — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) February 19, 2021

Afterwards, both parties shared highlights from the whirlwind outing on their IG live pages.

Looks like the “Savage” beast — as Megan Thee Stallion calls herself — has been tamed.