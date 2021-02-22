Bishop J. Drew Sheard raises COVID-19 relief funds to aid churches, communities

Bishop J. Drew Sheard is the senior pastor of the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit. His hope is to elevate and impact the ministry for the modern-day church. Sheard, who is up for re-election to the general board of the International Churches of God in Christ, has raised more than $100,000 to support churches suffering from the pandemic. In addition, he’s worked with a team of four pastors to offer additional COVID-19 relief stimulus money to local communities. He’s also in talks with Detroit city and the health department officials to have his church approved to become a mass vaccine site. Press play to hear first-hand about all of the work Sheard has been doing in our community.