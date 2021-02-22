Bobby Shmurda is getting out of prison

Bobby Shmurda (Image source – Facebook/Bobby Shmurda)Rap star Bobby Shmurda did not get a compassionate release from prison due to the pandemic in 2020, nor was he pardoned by outgoing President Donald Trump in January 2021. But the author of the “Shmurda Dance” is getting out early nevertheless.

The 26-year-old Miami native is getting out 10 months early as the state’s department of corrections was impressed by Shmurda’s clean inmate record, his behavior and his “participation in prison programs.” Shmurda was originally due to get out in December.

It may also be a reflection of his new mindset as the talented but troubled lyricist says the first thing that he wants to do is not attend a party or hit the streets with his friends. Shmurda’s mom, Leslie Pollard, told TMZ Shmurda, who was born Ackquille Jean Pollard, wants to enjoy an “intimate dinner” then dash back into the studio to pour out all the artistic contents simmering in his soul.

Shmurda, who was originally sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons charges, reportedly tried to have his sentence reversed. He claims his attorney “made” him plead guilty, but the judge refused to have the case redone.