Janet Jackson calls UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier after routine goes viral (video)

Janet Jackson has been inspired to “do better and be stronger” by a college gymnast.

The “Together Again” hitmaker took the time to FaceTime Margzetta Frazier after the UCLA student’s floor routine, which was set to the 54-year-old singer’s hits, recently went viral and she praised the “inspiring” sportswoman on the call.

She shared a video of the FaceTime on Twitter, in which she told Frazier: “I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It’s so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring.

“[It] inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger.

“I loved it. Absolutely loved it.”

So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta ! All the best to u tonight w/ @uclagymnastics 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LuCxadKEAa — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 20, 2021

Frazier was emotional on the call and told Jackson her praise meant “everything” to her.

And the excitement for the young fan didn’t end there, because the “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker told her she’d love to meet up in Los Angeles — so she could teach Jackson some of her moves.

Feeling so incredibly blessed and honored. Wow. The Bruins did great tonight! Thank you for sending us your beautiful energy!✨ Today was a dream come true. So amazing meeting you 👑♥️ https://t.co/jKQXhjRHto — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 20, 2021

Earlier this month, Frazier admitted she had “woke up screaming” when she discovered Jackson had seen her routine, which she performed on Jan. 10.

In response to the “Scream” singer tweeting to say she had loved the display, the gymnast replied: “WOKE UP SCREAMING (crying faces) I LOVE YOU (heart and crown emojis) I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE”

WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨ https://t.co/5Exo7QPy25 — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 11, 2021

Jackson has previously used her social media outlets to thank frontline workers who have been unable to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

She previously wrote on Instagram: “While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren’t able to be isolated because we need them.

“I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us.

“Keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE”

Go to the next page to watch Frazier’s floor routine that got Jackson’s attention and became a viral sensation.