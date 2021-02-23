Mary J. Blige reveals why she ‘cried like a baby’ as she turned 50 (video)

Mary J. Blige “cried like a baby” the moment she turned 50.

The singer celebrated the big milestone last month, and she admitted she was incredibly emotional after realizing she’d “made it”.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she said: “Oh man, I feel great. When it hit 12 o’clock that night, I just cried like a baby because I made it.

“I’ve been through hell in my life, and to make it to 50, it was just beautiful. Family and friends were around, it was just beautiful.”

Blige celebrated with friends and family in Turks and Caicos, and she was delighted with her bikini body.

As DeGeneres showed a photo and the audience applauded, the star added: “I’ve never looked like this in my life, much less at 50.”

Meanwhile, living in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given Blige a chance to go back and listen to her old music for the first time.

She explained: “I really didn’t like listening to even my speaking voice, let alone listening to Mary J. Blige, but I’ve grown so much in confidence that, during the quarantine, I don’t know, something just said, ‘Listen to some Mary J. Blige.’ ”

She felt like “an outside person” listening to the tunes, but she was amazed that “so many of the lyrics were helping now.”

Continue reading on the next page and watch the full interview with Blige on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”