Producer DJ Mustard selling some of his designer clothes to benefit charity

Hit producer DJ Mustard has lost over 100 pounds and announced on Feb. 22, that he’s partnering with Vestiaire Collective for a closet sale.

The “Rack City” producer will be selling designer and custom pieces from his closet which will include such brands as Hearts, Off-White, and Kapital.

Prices for the garments range from $500 to $2K and all proceeds will be part of Vestiaire’s Black History Month closet sales. The money raised will be donated to the Los Angeles-based community project Destination Crenshaw.

“I partnered with Vestiaire Collective to share some of my favorite pieces from my closet with fans. All the proceeds will be donated to Destination Crenshaw, a community project in South LA dedicated to celebrating Black history and activism through education, arts, and culture. I’ve worked with the councilman Herb Wesson for many years, and I love the work they do. As a LA native, I will forever support education, the arts and community-building here first,” Mustard said in a statement to Complex.

Some of the rare items will include two pairs of custom pants that DJ Mustard wore during his performance with Nick Jonas on “American Idol” and during the 2020 Savage x Fenty Show. Other garments being sold consist of several vests and sweaters as well as a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses. All of DJ Mustard’s pieces will be available until Feb. 27 and can be purchased at www.us.vestiairecollective.com.

“I need everybody to Download the @vestiaireco app to shop my closet @mustard, to … see some of my custom pieces from your favorite videos. All proceeds go to @destinationcrenshaw…,” the 10 Summers record label CEO added.

More information on the organization that DJ Mustard is raising money for can be found at www.destinationcrenshaw.la.