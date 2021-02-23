Safaree walks away after calling marriage a ‘mistake,’ wife Erica Mena responds

Rapper and reality star Safaree declared publicly that getting married has been the biggest mistake of his life, and he is walking away from his wife Erica Mena before he catches a case and winds up in jail.

In a post that was quickly yanked from Twitter, Safaree Lloyd Samuels, 39, said that he is not about this married life and that he will never walk down the aisle again.

Safaree penned this explosive Twitter message that was meant for his wife’s eyes, according to Hot New Hip Hop: “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb s—. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

The rapper, who stars on “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” quickly deleted the post, but not before his wife Mena got wind of his words.

Mena, who was a model and video vixen before graduating to reality TV, returned fire with these stinging words.

“Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!” she said in a Twitter rant that she’s since deleted, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing,” Mena continued in her second post, according to Yahoo!

Mena then perhaps closed the chapter on the marriage when she posted this final thought:

“Don’t let this Scorpio sting,” Mena said.

This isn’t the first time the two have gone a few rounds with each other in the public sphere. Back in November 2020, rolling out reported that Safaree gave the biggest indication their marriage was in great peril when he tweeted, “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020, right!!” while tagging the post with the words “Divorce Court.”

Mena quickly responded on Twitter, saying: “No cocky s—, ain’t too many like me. No man could ever stop me!!!!!!!!”