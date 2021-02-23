STRE.ME co-founders working to simplify behavior change for the underserved

STRE.ME Co-Founders Anne Marie Labenberg and Jack Patton both have a passion for success. This mutual understanding of business and life has undoubtedly led to the formation of a company that is actively working to simplify behavior change through accountability. Given Patton’s proven ability to transform companies and solve growth challenges within, along with Labenberg’s desire to tackle health challenges for underserved communities, their desire to create cultures of awareness is underway and overdue.

We caught up with STRE.ME’s leaders to learn more about their immediate goals and expectations for 2021 and onward.

Please describe your leadership style.

Anne Marie: My leadership style has always been one of being empathetic and working side by side with my team. I work hard to understand the pain points and roadblocks in accomplishing a goal from the team’s perspective, involving them along the way, while challenging them to stretch, grow, and be accountable for doing what they say they are going to do.

Jack Patton: I try to be open, realistic, clear, and accountable. Setting expectations, following through, and learning and growing wherever possible, are all important to me.

What is your mission statement?

STRE.ME’s mission is to create cultures of awareness and accountability.

What three skills are critical for the future executive you hire for your organization?

Being curious, accountable, and humble are key attributes to STRE.ME’s leadership team.

How do you utilize technology to benefit your organization?

Technology enables STRE.ME to rapidly deploy personalized educational experiences focused on knowledge application in a safe, convenient, and confidential way. Likewise, we utilize technology to establish and maintain the system by which STRE.ME operates. Tech is the common thread from cultivating, engaging, and stewarding every relationship from one person to another. We believe technology is only as good as your ability to adapt to it and practice this through all parts of the business.

What are you reading now? Name your two favorite books.

Jack: We are both reading Sell More Faster by Amos Schwartzfarb and Venture Deals by Brad Feld and Jason Mendelson right now, both of which are part of the Techstars curriculum.

Anne Marie: My two favorite books are Free Will by Sam Harris, and The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. Both were life-changing.