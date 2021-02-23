Tina Lawson writes ‘love letter’ to Jay-Z

Following Jay-Z’s latest blockbuster move in the business realm, mother-in-law Tina Lawson couldn’t contain her admiration and love for the billionaire baron. She was moved to write him a “love letter.”

The open letter comes on the heels of Hov selling 50 percent of his shares in his Champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, to Moet Hennessy.

“This is a love letter to my son-in-law Shawn Carter,” the mother of pop goddess Beyoncé began as she enumerated the recent high-profile moves that Jay has made. She was particularly proud of his partnership with the NFL. Jay was in charge of entertainment for the biggest sporting and pop culture event in the nation, the 2021 Super Bowl.

Lawson, 66, also lauded Mr. Carter for having the temperance and forbearance to withstand the brisk breeze of shade he received for working with the NFL in the aftermath of the Colin Kaepernick debacle.

“But he kept it moving because every person who has affected change has been criticized and dogged by their peers,” Lawson continued.

