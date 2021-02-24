Director Karam Gill studies ‘evil mastermind’ Tekashi 6ix9ine in new docuseries

Writer and director Karam Gill recently sat down with rolling out to discuss his new Showtime docuseries, “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.” In the three-part series, which premiered Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, Gill examines the idea of manufactured celebrity through the lens of the controversial New York City rapper, his artistry, his personal demons and his mastery of social media and explores how the culture has been complicit in his rise to fame and notoriety.