Dr. Dre calls wife ‘greedy’ in new unreleased song (video)

Dr. Dre remains embroiled in one of the most tumultuous celebrity divorce proceedings in modern history.

The Hall of Fame-worthy producer and is definitely feeling some kind of way about how his estranged wife, Nicole Young, is reportedly trying to snatch up more than half of his near-billion fortune, his iconic name and even residual revenue from his debut album, The Chronic, which many music pundits say initiated a music revolution.

According to Hip Hop DX, the man born Andre Romelle Young, 59, dashed straight to the studio after being discharged from his long stay in the hospital after suffering a dangerous brain aneurysm. Once there, Dre spat his ill feelings onto wax that had been simmering in his soul and perhaps erupted in his head on Jan. 5, 2021, landing him in the ICU wing of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Earlier in February 2021, Dre filmed himself in the studio working on material for his upcoming album with his longtime crew.

Hip Hop DX recorded an Instagram live session over the weekend of Feb. 20-21, 2021 of DJ Silk, a longtime affiliate of Aftermath Entertainment, which is owned by Dre. Silk revealed the contents of an unreleased track where Dre roars about how his wife’s devastating legal blows had Dre punch drunk:

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury/

I see you trying to f— me while I’m in surgery/

In ICU death bed on some money s—/

Greedy b—- take a pic/

Girl you know how money get.”

Check out the full report below: