Publicist Taroue Brooks reshaping the image of Black men with new documentary

A publicist by trade, Taroue Brooks’ focus is to build brands for his clients. The oldest of five siblings, Brooks is no stranger to hardship. Having not met his father until college and dealing with racist overtones and microaggressions from peers who questioned his expertise and capabilities, he could have easily gotten discouraged and given up. Despite this, Brooks has had the opportunity to work with wildly successful people and organizations from North America to South Africa; bringing them together at times for a common cause.

Representation matters now more than ever, and the need to combat the stereotypes that have shaped how Black men are viewed by society and even how they view themselves, must be addressed. It’s difficult to imagine an America that doesn’t consign them to one of three categories: criminal, athlete or entertainer.

“I am very cognizant and aware of how we are viewed in society. I want people to open their minds to hearing what we have to say as Black men changing the programmed mindset of who we are,” said Brooks, who understands all too well how important image is.

Black men have endured extreme racism, violence, and other offenses committed against them, and yet they’ve still prevailed. With all that has happened, one may wonder if it’s even possible to reshape the stereotypes and the negative images of Black men? The short answer is yes, but it’s complicated.

To answer the call of reshaping this image, Brooks sought the help of two friends, Darryl Pitts and D. John Jackson, who boast their own achievements and accolades. Together, they serve as executive producers of a first-of-its-kind documentary, “What About Me.” The documentary includes commentary from actor Marcus Scribner of ABC’s “Black-ish” and attorney Todd Belcore of Social Change.

