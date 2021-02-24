Rotimi describes working with Hollywood ‘legends’ on set of ‘Coming 2 America’

Actor, singer and songwriter Rotimi sat down with rolling out‘s Star Studio to discuss his role as “Pretty Idi” Izzy in the highly anticipated film, Coming 2 America. Rotimi also described his experience working alongside Hollywood “legends” Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Wesley Snipes and others in the film’s star-studded cast. Directed by Craig Brewer, Coming 2 America releases globally on Prime Video Friday, March 5, 2021.