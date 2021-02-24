Tiger Woods ‘recovering’ after surgery

Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering” after surgery following a car crash.

The professional golfer sustained multiple leg injuries in an accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, and now a spokesperson has given fans an update on his condition.

In a statement on social media, they said: “He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.

“Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department.

“Your support and assistance has been outstanding.”

The Twitter post also included a comment from Anish Mahajan, M.D., chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, who detailed the injuries suffered by Woods.

The medical professional added: “Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.

“Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins.

“Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously revealed he believes Woods was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” on a road that has a downhill slope, which sees a “high frequency of accidents.”

“It is believed the car suffered “several rollovers” before the emergency services were called.

When Woods was found in his car, he “was able to communicate and he was conscious.”

Police also denied there was any evidence of impairment and confirmed Woods was wearing his seatbelt when the car crashed.

They also insisted weather was not a factor in the accident.