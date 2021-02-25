Chance The Rapper countersues former manager for $3 million

Chance The Rapper has fired back at his former manager Pat Corcoran with a countersuit of $3 million. The Chicago rapper, born Chancelor Bennett, filed his lawsuit on Feb. 19 in Cook County court in Illinois and accused Corcoran of taking kickbacks and damaging his reputation.

Pat “The Manager” Corcoran filed his $3 million lawsuit in Dec. 2020 seeking unpaid commissions and expenses and claimed he was fired because of the poor reception of Chance’s 2019 album The Big Day. The former manager and Chance started working together in 2012 and Corcoran claims that the rapper stopped taking his advice once he reached a certain level of success which was the cause of the album’s underperformance.

Chance’s suit also claims that Corcoran “effectively sabotaged” a deal that would have made him the “face” of music distributor UnitedMasters and tried to leverage a touring deal with Live Nation to benefit his own wine business. The lawsuit also accuses “The Manager” of “diverting business opportunities to his separate companies, and demanding and accepting kickbacks as the ‘price’ of doing business with Chance.”

A statement released to The Chicago Tribune explains, “Mr. Corcoran has been paid in full under his management services contract with Mr. Bennett. Yet he chose to file a groundless and insulting lawsuit that ignores his own improper self-dealing and incompetence. Mr. Bennett has moved to dismiss the majority of that meritless lawsuit, and filed his own lawsuit to remedy the harm that Mr. Corcoran caused through his breaches of duty. Mr. Bennett trusts the legal system to reveal the truth of the parties’ relationship in due course.”

Chance terminated his relationship with Corcoran in April 2020 and also claims that Corcoran has not transferred the chanceraps.com domain or turned over his fan mailing list to him either.